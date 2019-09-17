|
Joann Palmer-Tudor
Joann was born on February 28th, 1938 in Twin Bridges, Montana to John and Ruby Kozak. She passed away on September 4th 2019 in Reno, Nevada.
As a young girl, her family moved to Sonoma where she spent much of her life. She was married to Thomas Palmer until his death in 2011 and was lucky enough to find love again late in life with her second husband, Lauren Tudor, who was by her side and holding her hand at the end.
Joann was a proud member of the SVHS Class of 1956. She had a love of gardening and her green thumb was well known. There wasn't anything she couldn't make grow and prosper---often to the wonder of others. Many parties, class reunions and weddings were held at the ranch on Broadway with everyone marveling at lushness and color of the gardens she and Tom cultivated. During the holidays, her decorating would take nearly two months, but their displays were a sight to see and many would drive out to look at the lights and enjoy their hospitality.
Joann is survived by her three children, Stephen (Sigrid) Palmer, Michael (Cindi) Palmer and Patti (Rudy) Palmer-Rocha, their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Tom and by her beloved son, Glenn.
The last day of her life was a thunderous, windy day in the Sierras. Within an hour of her passing, the clouds parted and the sun shone down—a beautiful, double rainbow appeared in the sky—giving us proof she had gone to her reward. We will miss her smile, her laugh and most of all the love she gave to us freely whenever we saw her.
At her request, there will be no services. Inurnment will be in Montana and private.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019