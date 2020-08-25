John Arnold Morenzoni

John Arnold Morenzoni, 95, passed away in his sleep July 26, 2020, of non Covid related.

He was born in Sonoma June 20, 1925 to Olivia and Arnold, who proceeded him in death. Also proceeded by sisters Rose Stokes and Evelyn Rossi. John is survived by Brother Albert Morenzoni , his wife Jean, brother-in-law Dale Stokes. He had many nieces and nephews . He was an official member of the Moose Lodge of Sonoma Chapter.

Duggan's Mortuary where he was cremated and then buried at Valley Cemetery.



