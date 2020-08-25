1/
John Arnold Morenzoni
John Arnold Morenzoni
John Arnold Morenzoni, 95, passed away in his sleep July 26, 2020, of non Covid related.
He was born in Sonoma June 20, 1925 to Olivia and Arnold, who proceeded him in death. Also proceeded by sisters Rose Stokes and Evelyn Rossi. John is survived by Brother Albert Morenzoni , his wife Jean, brother-in-law Dale Stokes. He had many nieces and nephews . He was an official member of the Moose Lodge of Sonoma Chapter.
Duggan's Mortuary where he was cremated and then buried at Valley Cemetery.

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
August 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
