|
|
Joseph Shea
Joseph Shea passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Anne, his devoted wife of 61 years, predeceased him in August 2018. He was surrounded by family as he passed.
Joe was a well-rounded man, comfortable on any sporting field or business meeting, with his friends, industry peers and most importantly his family and faith.
Well known as "Papa Joe," He was an incredible father and grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born and raised in Needham MA, a graduate of St Sebastian's School in 1950 and Boston College in 1955. While at BC, he met Anne LeBonte and they married on January 26th, 1957 while stationed in Germany.
Joe's business career took him throughout the world, yet he and Mom retained their love for California with homes in Laguna Beach and Sonoma. His fondness for Boston was highlighted every time he devoured a lobster.
Always, a salesman, he transitioned to the Biotech industry in the second half of his career and helped build the marketing departments of two major industry magazines. His reputation for running into someone he knew in almost any place he was visiting was legendary.
Joe was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Connors. The extended Shea family has grown to ten grandkids and three great-grandchildren: Brian and his wife Julie of Palm Desert, and their children Molly Salimi and her husband Barbod and their two children. sons Dariush and Jami of Boston MA, and Megan and her daughter Madison of Palm Desert CA; Kevin and his wife Maura and their three children Caitlin, Patrick and Caroline of Hopkinton MA; Brendan and his wife Cheryl and their three children Sidney, Claire, and Morgan of Westford MA; and Kerry (Shea) Loder and her husband Noel Loder and their two sons Jack and Sean of Mill Valley CA.
Plans are for a funeral mass on Friday June 21st at 11 a.m. at St Leo's Catholic Church in Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from June 14 to June 18, 2019