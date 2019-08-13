|
|
Joseph (Joe) Stave
August 26, 1956 - April 7, 2019
Joe Stave, age 62, passed away, leaving us on April 7th, 2019.
He was a Sonoma resident, and owner of his beloved macaw, Mickey.
A friendly person, one who would give you his last dime. He will be missed.
He served honorably in The US Navy. He enjoyed working on model ships and assembling 1,000 plus piece puzzles.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, a brother, three sisters, nieces and nephews and preceded in death by both his parents, James and Yvonne.
Burial service will take place, August 26, 2019, 10:45 a.m. sharp at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. A celebration will take place on October 12th. For more information contact, [email protected]
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019