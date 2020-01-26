|
Judith Elaine Anna
August 13, 1946 - December 24, 2019
Judith Elaine Anna, 73, died at her home in Hidden Valley Lake, CA from complications of multiple myeloma. Born to Carl William and Alice Louise Anna, who preceded her in death, Judith was a native of Long Beach, CA. She retired in 2001 from a long career with the U.S. Postal Service in Southern and Northern California. Judith is survived by her husband Tom Benton, sisters Mary Horoshevsky, Isla Sanchez (Joe) and Sara Anna (Gilbert Cobb), brother Stephen Anna, and many extended family members.
At Judith's request, no services were held.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020