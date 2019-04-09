|
|
Judith (Judy) J. Campbell
Judith (Judy) J. Campbell, (homemaker, loving wife, mom and grandma), was born in San Francisco July 27th, 1940 to John Morino and Lillian (Mattera) Morino, passed peacefully at home with loved ones and family all around her.
She was the devoted wife of Garry L Campbell (predeceased). Judy is survived by her three children who she loved very much; Jeffrey Campbell, Christina (Campbell) Carabini (husband James), and Gregory Campbell (wife Stefanie). She was affectionately known as "little" Noni to her four grandchildren; Liliana and Angelina Carabini, Logan and Samantha Campbell. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Lubrano and brother Greg Meals.
Judy loved her extended family, who are too numerous to list, including her nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts who live in Sonoma, San Francisco, and surrounding bay area cities.
She will be remembered for her never ending emotional and loving support for her family and friends. Her years of work with her husband at Garry Campbell Photography. Being a mom to the neighborhood kids and to the friends and family of her children. She was self-less, fun, generous, and kind to everyone she met. Judy had a beautiful smile and a welcoming spirit that nobody will forget.
Those wishing to pay their final wishes and respects can do so at St Leo's Catholic Church, 601 West Agua Caliente Rd, Sonoma, CA 95476 at noon on Saturday, April 13th. Viewing to be followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Pet's Lifeline in Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019