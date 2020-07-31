1/1
Kirk Helliwell
1955 - 2020
Kirk Helliwell
February 6, 1955 - July 7, 2020
Passed away July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, age 65. Kirk was the son of Ernest "Pete" and Ruth (Toft) Helliwell, both deceased. He is survived by his fiancée, Kelly Malchow of Sonoma, and by a son, Kevin Helliwell, and Kevin's mother Laura of Niles, Michigan. He is also survived by brothers Ernest H. Helliwell, III of San Francisco and Bruce T. Helliwell of Upper Lake, California, and sisters Cynthia R. Blazius, wife of Rudolph Blazius of Cameron Park and their sons Shawn and Scott, and Diane R. Clements of Glendale, Oregon and her children Shannon, Brandi, Christopher and Noah.
Kirk was born February 6, 1955 at Newburyport, Mass., the fourth of five children. He arrived as an infant in Sonoma in December 1955, when the family relocated to California. Kirk lived most of his life in Sonoma, attending Sonoma High School, taking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College, and pursuing a career as an auto mechanic at Manly Honda in Santa Rosa. He once owned a couple of old VW Beetles and loved working on them, and for a time, he raced motorcycles at Sonoma Raceway. Kirk was often happy to help others with their auto repairs. He liked repairing guitars and loved music, particularly appreciating the music of Jimi Hendrix. Kirk was also an avid fan of the Giants and Warriors. He loved get-togethers with family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Kirk's final resting place will be at Mountain Cemetery in Sonoma.

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
