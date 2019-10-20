|
|
Laura Lynn (Diani) O'Dell
March 16, 1949 - July 6, 2019
Laura passed away with her husband holding her hand on July 6, 2019 from complications from an incurable rare disease (amyloidosis) and metastatic colon cancer.
Born in San Francisco, the second child of John and Evelyn Diani, Laura was raised in Sonoma. She attended St. Francis Solano School in Sonoma and Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa. Attracted to nursing her whole life, Laura attended St. Luke's School of Nursing in San Francisco earning her RN degree in 1971.
Laura was an amazing woman. She had many lives that few were aware of. First and foremost, she was an exceptionally respected circulating Operating Room RN at the Sutter Warrack Hospital, and subsequently the Sutter Ambulatory Surgery Center in Santa Rosa. She was extremely well prepared for each and every surgery that was assigned to her. It was not uncommon for surgeons to specifically request Laura to assist, especially with their more complex surgical procedures. She undoubtedly helped to prevented those very rare surgical complications or worse.
Laura took up ice skating while attending St. Luke's. She continued skating at the Redwood Empire Ice Arena (Snoopy's Home Ice) where she met her husband, Tom. They married in 1973. (46 years.) The two of them took up ice dance. They both thoroughly enjoyed performing in those memorable Santa Rosa Figure Skating Club, Charles Schultz "Snoopy" Christmas ice shows
Very few knew Laura was a very accomplished ice dance skater. In the last 25 years she was one of only five skaters from the Santa Rosa Figure Skating Club to achieve the highest level in the ice dance discipline, earning the distinguished Gold Medal from the U.S. Figure Skating Association. Another one of those five continued, competing nationally. With her ice dance partner, they were the bronze medalists in Ice Dance for the 2008 and 2009 U.S. Figure Skating National Championships. Yes, Laura was very proud and humbled to be associated with these five SRFSC high achievers, and to have her name engraved along with theirs on the perpetual Gold Medal Dance Cup that is displayed in Snoopy's Home Ice trophy case.
She was especially fond of her younger brother, Jim. She was exceptionally proud that he completed climbing the seven peaks and standing alone at the top of the world (Mt Everest) this last May and of course hearing those extraordinary stories about his adventures.
Laura enjoyed her many travels. One of her very special trips was traveling to Italy to meet her Italian relatives. Another highlight of her travels was being one on one with those (cute) Manitoba Polar Bears. Of course, the cruise to Puerto Vallarta with Tom, being invited to the Captain's table for dinner, was definitely another one of those many memorable experiences she enjoyed.
One of her most favorite times was the yearly family reunions held at Pajaro Dunes, and being able to hear the soothing ocean waves.
She had an "estate type garden" where she could be found walking through the pathways in her PJ's most mornings, "talking" to her trees, plants, flowers and of course her extensive family of roses.
The family would like to especially thank Judy Packard and Cheri Magowan and indeed all the caregivers from Sequoia Senior Solutions for helping Laura. They all were greatly appreciated. Special thanks also go out to Laura Dominguez and Alondra Marroquin, friends of the family, who made themselves available to help Laura if needed.
While Laura and Tom did not have children of their own, she absolutely loved members of her extended family of nieces, nephews, close friends, and their families.
Laura is survived by her husband, Thomas J. O'Dell of Windsor, her sister Elaine Diani Kolko of San Mateo and her brother, James Diani of Los Gatos.
Laura's deepest wish was for donations to be sent to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium ([email protected]), 320 Nevada St., Suite 210 Newton, MA, 02460 to help battle that horrible rare disease with no current cure – Amyloidosis.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019