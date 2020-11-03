Laureen Patricia Dobbs

March 18, 1944 - June 8, 2020

Laureen, a resident of Sonoma, passed peacefully June 8, 2020, courageously battling uterine cancer.

Born in Seattle WA, the daughter of Roswell and Myrtle Dobbs (both deceased)

mother of Eric Hjul (Novato), sister to Janice Dobbs (Mt Vernon, WA).

She moved to San Francisco, in 1967, joined the airlines, Airlift International, as a stewardess, during the Viet Nam war.

She had impressive careers, managing several luxury high rise condominiums in San Francisco, many years in property management, owner of an espresso business. However, she delighted and mostly enjoyed her years in hospitality.

She enjoyed her many travels to London, England and was knowledgeable on the "Royals", Lake Cuomo Italy, Australia and cruising.

She was an original "Dollie", a classy group of gals from the '60s.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial.

You will be missed , dear friend.



