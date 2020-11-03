1/
Laureen Patricia Dobbs
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laureen Patricia Dobbs
March 18, 1944 - June 8, 2020
Laureen, a resident of Sonoma, passed peacefully June 8, 2020, courageously battling uterine cancer.
Born in Seattle WA, the daughter of Roswell and Myrtle Dobbs (both deceased)
mother of Eric Hjul (Novato), sister to Janice Dobbs (Mt Vernon, WA).
She moved to San Francisco, in 1967, joined the airlines, Airlift International, as a stewardess, during the Viet Nam war.
She had impressive careers, managing several luxury high rise condominiums in San Francisco, many years in property management, owner of an espresso business. However, she delighted and mostly enjoyed her years in hospitality.
She enjoyed her many travels to London, England and was knowledgeable on the "Royals", Lake Cuomo Italy, Australia and cruising.
She was an original "Dollie", a classy group of gals from the '60s.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial.
You will be missed , dear friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your lost. May you please find comfort in the Bible.
October 31, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved