Lee Jay (Tunkis) Olness
Lee Jay (Tunkis) Olness passed away at home, surrounded by her loving friends and family, on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1946, to Lee and Marian (Mathis) Tunkis. In 1957, her father moved the family to Sonoma, California, to be closer to his boat export business in Japan.
Lee Jay attended Prestwood and Sassarini elementary schools, graduating from Sonoma Valley High School in 1964. She always looked forward to summer breaks when she could visit her grandparents at their cattle ranch in Bandera, Texas. It was during these visits to the Ranch that Lee Jay developed her fondness for horses and time spent outdoors.
Following her graduation from SVHS, Lee Jay attended Santa Rosa Junior College, but soon found her real calling in international travel. She became a flight attendant in 1967, working for Eastern Airlines, during which time she lived in New York City, Washington D.C., and Miami. In 1969, she returned to the West Coast, and began working for Saturn Airways, based in Oakland, flying routes from the West Coast to Honolulu and Tokyo.
When Saturn Airways began flying young soldiers in and out of Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, Lee Jay found herself tremendously humbled, along with her fellow crew members, to be a part of living history—doing her utmost to ease the anxieties of young American soldiers' transitions in and out of the War Zone.
While staying in Honolulu during this period, Lee Jay met a young, carefree physician, Rolf Olness, from Williston, North Dakota, who was in the second year of his surgery residency at The Queen's Hospital in Honolulu. When Rolf was drafted into the Navy during the Vietnam War, Lee Jay joined him in Yokosuka, Japan, where they experienced many adventures, their favorite being trips to Kyoto. While they were there, Lee Jay learned Ikebana flower arranging and taught English on Japanese television. She and Rolf married in Japan in 1973, and the following year returned to Lee Jay's hometown of Sonoma, to raise a family, and where Rolf established his medical practice. Their lovely daughter, Kara, was born that fall.
Eventually, Lee Jay's curiosity and wanderlust grew, and as Kara was growing up fast, Lee Jay found herself re-entering the workforce as a travel consultant, which became her career for the next 20 years, and during which, she continued to travel around the world.
Lee Jay was a founding board member of the Sonoma International Film Festival, where she served for many years. In her free time, she loved to be with her many friends, her dogs, and of course, her family.
In her forties, Lee Jay bravely overcame a battle with breast cancer. Tragically, shortly after Rolf's untimely death in the fall of 2016, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Throughout all of this, she flawlessly exhibited incredible strength, beauty, grace, and dignity to the end.
Lee Jay was predeceased by her parents, Marian and Lee Tunkis, her beloved life partner, Rolf Olness, and her brother-in-law, John Scheel. She leaves behind her daughter, Kara Olness Reyes (Ricardo), grandsons Joaquin Reyes and Benicio Reyes, sisters Peggy Tunkis and Patty Scheel, niece Allison Scheel, nephew Michael Scheel, her absolutely adored dog Clover, and many, many dear friends and extended family.
Lee Jay will be inurned next to her parents and Rolf at the Sonoma Veterans' Cemetery. Donations may be made to an organization of your choosing.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020