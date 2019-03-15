|
Leslie Kelly Vanoni
Leslie Kelly Vanoni of Sonoma passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends, in her childhood home. Leslie was born Leslie Van Kelly, daughter of Karen Kelly and Ralph Kelly (deceased), on October 4, 1965 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Leslie grew up in Sonoma and attended Prestwood, Altimira, and Sonoma Valley High, graduating in 1983. She attended UC Davis graduating in 1988. After graduation, Leslie worked for Chevron, and lived in San Francisco. In 1992, she married Mike Vanoni. Mike and Leslie lived in Central Valley where she gave birth to twins, Bridget Claire and Mia Kayla Vanoni. Bridget and Mia were the greatest joy and love of Leslie's life. In 2001, Leslie returned to Sonoma. Leslie was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 and fought for many years. Valentine's Day 2011, she discovered her cancer had returned, and was now in her bones and lung, Stage 4 metastasized breast cancer. Leslie chose to 'show up' and fight until her last day. She had a fierce determination to live life to the fullest, the greatest courage to climb mountains to the top, and the strength to fight to find a cure for cancer.
Leslie supported many charities through walking/hiking. The charity climb closest to her heart was with the Breast Cancer Fund, Mt. Shasta. She climbed that mountain three times; twice with her daughter, Bridget. She also climbed the Dolomites, again as a charity fundraising hike, and most recently Scotland. Her favorite, local hiking spot was Gunsite Rock at Sugarloaf.
Leslie starting working for Autodesk in 2010. She loved her job, and company. Leslie was promoted five times over the years, where she started working as a Business Analyst, and became Senior Data Engineering Manager. Leslie had extreme gratitude for Autodesk with their endless support. Not only towards supporting cancer research through fundraising efforts, but also allowing her the ability to work during her cancer treatments.
Leslie was grateful for the love and support from AA, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, and Autodesk communities. Her memory will live on and felt by family and friends.
Leslie is survived by her loving daughters Bridget Claire and Mia Kayla Vanoni, her sisters Jennifer Helen Reid and Bridget Kelly Roth, and mother Karen Kelly. She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Kelly.
Service will be at St. Leo's Church at 12:30 on March 28th, 2019, with reception at 2 p.m., held at Cornerstone Sonoma. All are welcome to celebrate the life of this amazing spirit.
Donations to Breast Cancer charities and research listed below in her name in lieu of flowers.
Breast Cancer Prevention Partners: www.bcpp.org
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019