Linda Hill
Lifelong Sonoma Native Linda Carol (Shaw) Hill died August 8, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Walter and Doretta Shaw, who were longtime Sonoma residents. Linda was born on May 15, 1947 and enjoyed telling people she resided in Sonoma her entire life.
She worked for many years for Bank of America and Sebastiani Vineyards. Linda was fun-loving and enjoyed her yearly Disneyland trips, summer visits to Tahoe and camping with friends.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bud Hill her daughter Fallon and her grandson Luke.
She also leaves behind her two shelties, Lady and Princess.
Linda will be missed by her many friends and relatives. At her request, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Hospice by the Bay, 355 W. Napa St., Suite B, Sonoma 95476.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019