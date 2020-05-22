Lori Wicks (Powell) Baumbach

Lori Wicks (Powell) Baumbach 60 of Sonoma passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2020. She was one of a kind, an avid collector and enjoyed working in her yard. Rarely would you find her without a rock or two in her pocket. She loved nature, history and her dog, Shadow. She is preceded in death by her parents; Patricia Wooten (Winchell), Raymond Powell, and her step-father Richard Wooten. She is survived by her siblings, Del and Sheri Powell, brother-in-law Mike Wicks, her husband Michael Baumbach, and her daughter Jessica Wicks.



