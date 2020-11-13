Lucius Hiraku Horiuchi
July 22, 1928 - November 4, 2020
Lucius Hiraku Horiuchi, 92, of Seattle, Washington and Sonoma, California, died peacefully in West Hills, California on November 4, 2020.
When he was 14, Lucius and his family were forcibly removed from their home and relocated to a concentration camp for Japanese-Americans in Hunt, Idaho. At the end of World War II, he joined the US Army, serving in the 2nd Infantry Division.
He attended college at the University of Washington and Boston University before joining the US Foreign Service. In the course of his long and successful career as a senior officer, he represented the United States in Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
He married Mary Maynard Cooke during his first tour of duty in Japan, and they remained together for over 60 years. In 1985, Lucius and Maynard moved to the house they built on Maynard's property in Sonoma.
Lucius will be remembered as a charismatic, delightful, deeply generous man. Clerks, waitresses, and post office workers in Sonoma still cherish the little gifts he passed out to everyone he encountered. Colleagues from the diplomatic corps continue to draw inspiration from stories of his bravery and courage.
Along with many other awards and commendations, Lucius received the Distinguished Foreign Service Medal and an honorary Doctorate in the Humanities. He advised Presidents and military commanders, along with generations of young people who sought his counsel.
He loved throwing bread to the deer in the Sonoma hills, curating his collection of Japanese antiques, and watching the thousands of classic films he accumulated over the years.
Lucius is survived by dozens of loving nieces and nephews; by his son, Brian Horiuchi; by his daughter-in-law, Rowan Maness; and by his beloved grandchildren Ottilie, Cosima, and Lucius Makepeace Horiuchi.
At Lucius' request, there will be no memorial service. Donations in his memory should be made to DENSHO (the Japanese American Legacy Project) at densho.org/give/