M. Faye Eraldi

July 8, 1928 - June 24, 2020

Faye Eraldi passed away at home in the afternoon of June 24, 2020. Her passing was as graceful as her life as a daughter, spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Faye was born July 8, 1928 in Oildale, CA. Because her father was stationed at Pearl Harbor, her earliest childhood was spent with her parents, Mildred and Charles 'Red' Baetge, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The family returned to the mainland in 1936, with the addition of her baby brother, Joe. Faye loved to tell the story of getting off the ship with her mom who, with her hands full of children and luggage, was assisted by the film star Loretta Young. Ms. Young offered to hold the infant Joe while Faye's mom gathered the luggage.

With her father now working at Mare Island, the family settled in Sonoma. Faye attended Sonoma Grammar School and Sonoma Valley High School, graduating in 1946. While a sophomore in high school, Faye was a part of the war effort as a member of the Ground Observer Corp, who took shifts stationed at the top of the Sebastiani Apartments, watching the skies for planes.

After attending Santa Rosa JC, Faye moved to San Francisco where she lived in a boarding house for young women, and worked at the The Emporium department store as an executive secretary.

She returned to Sonoma to marry Don Eraldi, her highschool sweetheart, in 1950. She spent the rest of her life in Sonoma being a great wife, mother, and gourmet cook who occasionally accompanied her husband on hunting and fishing expeditions. She passed her love of travel and music on to her daughter Marianne. The two of them journeyed around the world to attend music festivals. Son Dan lived close by and made it possible for her to be active in her granddaughters' lives. Together they hosted many memorable family gatherings.

Faye volunteered for the non-profit FISH organization in Sonoma. As a Star Volunteer in 2014, she received a standing ovation for her 37 years as an emergency dispatcher.

Gracious, generous, and modestly elegant, Faye crossed many generations from the Great Depression, to the Moon Walk, to the Women's Movement. She attended the Sonoma Women's March in 2018 in her wheelchair. Faye had an open mind and an open heart. Her passion for life, determination, and loving kindness have touched many lives.

The family would like to thank all the truly wonderful friends and caregivers who helped Mom to keep her independence and achieve her goal to remain in her home.

Faye is survived by her husband of 70 years, Don Eraldi; her children Marianne Eraldi (Michael Bangs) and Dan Eraldi (Vikki); her sister Christine Baetge; her grand-children, nieces and nephews, and her first great-grandchild born this past spring. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Charles 'Red' Baetge; her brother Joe Baetge; and her infant daughter Carol.

The family held a private gathering in her honor. Donations in Faye's name may be made to F.I.S.H.; Sebastiani Theater Foundation, or Hospice by the Bay - Sonoma.



