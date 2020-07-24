Manfred Edward Krause

Manfred "Fred" Edward Krause passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at Broadway Villa Post Accute Care in Sonoma, California. He was born on May 19, 1940 in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1955 and settled in San Francisco. He served in the US Army as an Electronic Engineer and graduated from the University of California Berkeley with a degree in Engineering. He worked as a Field and Protection Engineer for Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for 30 years.

Fred met the love of his life, Bernice Thorstenson, in 1979 on a tennis court at the Watergate Condominiums in Emeryville, California. Together they enjoyed tennis, swimming, hiking, running, skiing, theater, and gardening. Fred's favorite pastime was doing a daily sudoku. Bernice and Fred went on many road trips throughout the US and traveled to 20 countries together. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sonoma.

Fred is survived by his wife, Bernice Thorstenson, nephews Jim and Gary Ober, and one sister, Eleanor Ober. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kurt and Hilda Krause.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in Fred's name to Hospice By The Bay Sonoma, 355 West Napa Street, Suite B, Sonoma, CA 95476.



