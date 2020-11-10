1/1
Manuel Sanchez "Sonny" Salinas III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel "Sonny" Sanchez Salinas, III
On October 14, 2020 Manuel "Sonny" Sanchez Salinas III passed away at home in Sonoma from a short battle with lung cancer. He is proceed in death by his parents, Mary and Manuel Salinas II, along with sister, Judy Archer. Sonny served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as a metal fabricator and after serving, enjoyed numerous years using his skills working on old cars. He leaves behind his daughters, Jody Salinas of Sonoma and Rebecca Salinas of Vacaville. Siblings Kathy Tejeda (Ruben), Charlie Salinas (Margaret), Linda Olsen (Bob), and Tony Salinas. (Gina) Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Cemetery service will be held on November 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at: Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved