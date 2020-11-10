Manuel "Sonny" Sanchez Salinas, III

On October 14, 2020 Manuel "Sonny" Sanchez Salinas III passed away at home in Sonoma from a short battle with lung cancer. He is proceed in death by his parents, Mary and Manuel Salinas II, along with sister, Judy Archer. Sonny served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as a metal fabricator and after serving, enjoyed numerous years using his skills working on old cars. He leaves behind his daughters, Jody Salinas of Sonoma and Rebecca Salinas of Vacaville. Siblings Kathy Tejeda (Ruben), Charlie Salinas (Margaret), Linda Olsen (Bob), and Tony Salinas. (Gina) Along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Cemetery service will be held on November 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at: Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



