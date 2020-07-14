Margaret Eleanor Shaw Edsall

September 30, 1921 - June 29, 2020

Kneeland, CA

Margaret Eleanor Shaw Edsall, born September 30, 1921, in Arcata, CA, passed away in McKinleyville, CA, on June 29, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Suzanne Bohleen, Wilsall, MT; Christine Byrd (Dan), Red Bluff, CA; Michael Edsall (Stephanie), Beverly, MA; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clarence ("Snooks"); brother, Clifford Shaw; and son-in-law, Calvin Bohleen.

Known throughout her life as Eleanor, she was born in 1921 to Lewis Melvin ("Jack") and Zella Shaw, both descendants of proud pioneer families (the Preston-Lindsays, Grahams and Shaws). Until her death, Eleanor was the owner of Mountain View Ranch, purchased in 1916 by her father.

Eleanor attended Ferndale High School, then Humboldt State University, where she met her husband, football quarterback Clarence "Snooks" Edsall. The Edsalls lived much of their life in Sonoma, raising their three children. Eleanor was a Camp Fire leader for many years, as well as a volunteer in the community and local Episcopal Church.

In 1976, the Edsalls moved from Sonoma to Mountain View Ranch in Kneeland, CA. They maintained ranch operations, running cattle and welcoming their grandchildren during the summer to create wonderful memories. They were members of the Humboldt County Cattlemen's Association, enjoyed attending Center Arts programs and football games at Humboldt State University and attended the National Finals Rodeo yearly.

In 2011, Clarence Edsall passed away, leaving Eleanor as owner and operator of Mountain View Ranch, which celebrated its 100th year of ownership by the same family in 2016. She spent the last eight years of her life living it up at Timber Ridge, enjoying cocktail hour, field trips and great discussions with old and new friends. In 2020, Eleanor passed away in McKinleyville, surrounded by loved ones and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall Court, Eureka, CA 95503. There will be a graveside service for family at a later date.



