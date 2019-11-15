|
Maria Juliette Biasetto
Business Women, Real Estate Investor, Philanthropist, Animal and Nature advocate and lover, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 93.
Born April 12, 1926 in Ponzano, Italy. She was one of seven girls born to Victor and Rita Biasetto.
In 1946, Maria left her humble beginnings behind, when she met and married an American GI at the end of World War II. They settled in the Midwest. The marriage was short lived and Maria found herself-after a brief stay with her uncle-living in San Francisco.
In a relative short span of time, Maria went from waitressing in restaurants to working in real estate and graduating with honors from San Francisco State University, with a degree in Micro Biology. Her goal at that time was to go to Med School and become a doctor. However, destiny would take her in a different direction. She had such a knack for the real estate business which she embraced and succeeded in, far beyond her imagination.
Maria moved to Sonoma in 1985 where she spent the rest of her life serving as a pillar of the community. Maria was the benefactor to numerous organizations and charities that were near and dear to her heart: Sonoma League of Historic Preservation, Pets Lifeline, Audubon Society and Nature Conservancy, to name a few. Her love and devotion to animals and the environment were her life.
Maria was a remarkable human being. She was intelligent, tough honorable and loyal, with an incredible sense of humor. She will be deeply missed.
Maria is survived by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal or environmental non-profit.
A celebration of Maria's life will be held at the Maysonnave House on Sunday November 17th at 1 p.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019