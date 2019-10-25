Home

Marianne Julie Frost


1953 - 2019
Marianne Julie Frost Notice
Marianne Julie Frost
Marianne Julie Frost, loving mother, grandmother, professional nanny, and devoted Waldorf Kindergarten teacher to many, passed away from metastatic breast cancer on October 16, 2019.
Born in San Francisco on November 6, 1953 to Geraldine (née Cahill) and Calvin Frost, she was raised in San Bruno where she attended Catholic grammar school at St. Robert's Parish. She attended Burlingame's Mercy High with the Class of 1971.
Married to Michael L. Conner from 1970 to 1979, they had three children: Brooke (Sevenau), Shannon (Vargas), and Zachary Conner. She later married Roger Volz with whom she had 2 children: Alex Volz and Camille (Krauthamer).
Marianne, known as "Busha" by so many of us, loved knitting, Sunday dinners, Outlander heartthrob Jamie Fraser, board games and Lake Tahoe. She lived for back rubs, cozy beds, holidays, and on the right occasion, a Jack and Coke. Her love affair with "grey TV," which she passed onto her grandchildren, included Leave it to Beaver and The Andy Griffith Show.
Marianne had a generous heart and a gift for making childhood magical. She paid bridge toll for the car behind her, told a mean dirty joke, opened her home to anyone at any time, and made sure every new baby in the family was welcomed with something knit by hand.
Her humor and generosity will be dearly missed.
Services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at FAHA. Please contact Duggans Mission Chapel for more information.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Redwood food bank, Woodland Star Charter School, Credo High School.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
