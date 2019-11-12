|
Marie Louise Wilson
Marie Louise Wilson, age 90, of Sonoma, CA. Born on April 13, 1929 and peacefully passed on October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband David Frederick Wilson "Fred" and survived by her daughter, Melissa Misi and spouse, Sione Misi, three grandchildren, Nicole Eades and spouse, Ryan and great granddaughter, Olivia, Koa Misi and spouse Lisa Misi and great grandsons Junior and Malakai and Alyssa Phillips and spouse Lamar and great grandson Koa and great granddaughter Camilla. She also has two remaining sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and all of their children. Marie grew up in Lovall Valley and lived her entire 90 years in Sonoma Valley and known by many. Though most of her life she was a homemaker at the Wilson Bros. Dairy, she did work at Vella's Creamery, Bank of America and the veterinary office of Tony Sutton throughout the years. Her passion was her garden, cherishing every season of roses and always had an arrangement of some kind on her dining table. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
A memorial will be held at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 W. Napa Street, Sonoma, CA on Friday, November 15, at 1:00 followed by a burial at Mountain Cemetery. Family and friends are also invited to gather afterwards at The Lodge, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, CA.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019