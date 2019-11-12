Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W. Napa Stree
Sonoma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Louise Wilson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Louise Wilson Notice
Marie Louise Wilson
Marie Louise Wilson, age 90, of Sonoma, CA. Born on April 13, 1929 and peacefully passed on October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband David Frederick Wilson "Fred" and survived by her daughter, Melissa Misi and spouse, Sione Misi, three grandchildren, Nicole Eades and spouse, Ryan and great granddaughter, Olivia, Koa Misi and spouse Lisa Misi and great grandsons Junior and Malakai and Alyssa Phillips and spouse Lamar and great grandson Koa and great granddaughter Camilla. She also has two remaining sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and all of their children. Marie grew up in Lovall Valley and lived her entire 90 years in Sonoma Valley and known by many. Though most of her life she was a homemaker at the Wilson Bros. Dairy, she did work at Vella's Creamery, Bank of America and the veterinary office of Tony Sutton throughout the years. Her passion was her garden, cherishing every season of roses and always had an arrangement of some kind on her dining table. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
A memorial will be held at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 W. Napa Street, Sonoma, CA on Friday, November 15, at 1:00 followed by a burial at Mountain Cemetery. Family and friends are also invited to gather afterwards at The Lodge, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, CA.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Mission Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -