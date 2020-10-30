Marilyn Holecek

June 16, 1936 - October 18, 2020

The story begins….

Marilyn was born in Oakland, California to elated parents, Herbert and Rosalia Seabury. Just a few short years later, she became the proud older sister to beloved siblings, Jacki and Bobbie. A lifelong voracious reader and learner, Marilyn attended neighborhood elementary schools and later graduated from Holy Names High School. An attractive young woman, Marilyn enjoyed sock hops, proms and movie dates until one day, while working as a teller at a bank, a charming young man with wavy dark hair and brilliant blue eyes sauntered to her window to withdraw a bit of cash. He left with both the money and a date.

The story continues….

Robert Holecek, also a native to Oakland, and Marilyn began a whirlwind romance that culminated in their wedding just a short year later. Soon, they began their own family, welcoming daughter Kathleen and son Timothy. Life was good….taco night with dear neighbors, card games with sisters, friends and relatives, multi-generational camping trips with family to Lake Tahoe and one epic road trip through the western states, of course with books packed and stops along the way when those books were read and more needed to be found!

It was soon after that Marilyn and Bob, now eagerly awaiting the birth of son John Griffin, decided to move their family to the quiet, small rural town of Sonoma.

It was an easy shift from suburbia to country living as Marilyn worked tirelessly in her vegetable garden, became an active leader in her children's' 4-H club and gladly volunteered in local charities. When Griff entered Prestwood Elementary, Marilyn began working at the school, first as an instructional aide, then, her natural niche, helping in the library and with the Reading Specialist. At Prestwood, she nurtured friendships that would remain with her throughout the rest of her life. Her passion for literature was shared by members of her long standing book club, many of them Prestwood staff.

Always a devout Catholic, Marilyn was active with St. Francis de Solano charities, including as a founding member of Turkana Mission Society.

After the children were grown and left 4-H and their animals behind, Bob & Marilyn happily continued their lives as pig farmers, showing registered Berkshire hogs at County and State fairs, and of course, creating new and lasting friendships. During the last weeks of her life, Marilyn was heartbroken to hear that one of her dear fair families lost their home in the recent Glass Fire. Marilyn was always quick to provide sympathy, love, recitation of the Rosary and a firm dose of common sense to family and friends who were in need.

Marilyn deeply mourned the passing of Bob, but blessed (some say cursed!) with the indomitable Nobrega backbone, she carried forth with family, various charities, volunteering and, of course, her books.

The story ends….

Marilyn passed peacefully at Sonoma Valley Hospital with the love of her children with her. She will be remembered for her deep faith, commitment to family and love of books. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Rose, her beloved youngest sister, Bobbie, and of course, her adored husband, Bob. She leaves behind her children, Kathy, Tim and Griff, who will forever remember her strength and love. Grandchildren Samantha, Kyle, Wyatt, Dylan, great-grandchildren Ryner and Dominic have a wealth of devotion to remember from their Nana. Her dear sister and brother, Jacki and Dan were a steadfast light all throughout her life. Nephews and nieces, Danny, Matt, Brian and Victoria brought joy to her life in the role of aunt and godmother.

Due to ongoing Covid precautions, funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Shell Vista Fire Department would be greatly appreciated.



