Marion Peart
December 2, 1918 - March 30, 2019
Born December 2, 1918, in Sacramento, Marion Adele Peart, longtime Sonoma resident, passed away on March 30, 2019. Her beloved husband, Byron, predeceased her. She is survived by two children, Janet White, Palos Verdes, and Gary Peart (Sherry), Aloha, Oregon. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Garrison White, Elizabeth Tucker, Cari Lindsey, Jeffrey Peart, and five great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will miss her and are grateful for the loving care Marion received at Sonoma Post Acute and from Hospice by the Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Duggan's Mission Chapel. Services will be private. In remembrance, donations may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or Hospice by the Bay, 190 West Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019