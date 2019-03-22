|
|
Mark Quinn
March 24, 1952 - November 14, 2018
Mark Quinn, 66, passed away on November 14, 2018 after a sudden but brief battle with Leukemia. Mark was born March 24, 1952 in San Francisco, California to parents Harry and Adeline Quinn. He grew up in California along with his older brother Harry Jr., and lived there most of his life. He met and married Donna while both were living in Sonoma, CA and they shared 26 wonderful years together, including a move to Washington.
Mark was a quiet and calm man who had a quick wit and dry sense of humor that could make you laugh. He was always kind and patient with others. He loved his family dearly, and spent much of his time doing thoughtful things for his friends and family, golfing, or watching football; his loyalties divided between his hometown San Francisco 49ers and his local Seattle Seahawks. He and Donna enjoyed traveling to see their grandchildren, to Hawaii which was always a special place for him, and loved to go on cruises.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is loved and missed by his wife, Donna; daughter Francine (Robert) Daniel; grandchildren Shelby (Ethan), Parker, Kaelyn (Tyler), Matthew, and Hailie; great-grandchildren William, Hazel, and Wells; his mother-in law Sandra; sisters in law Margaret (Harry), Lynn (Blaine), Barbara (Al), and Sharon (Joe); brothers in law Patrick (Carmen) and Daniel (JoEllen) as well as sister in law Rita Quinn and her children Michelle and Patrick. He has many nieces and nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends.
No formal services will be held, but in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019