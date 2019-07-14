|
|
Mark William Hubenette
August 11, 1971 - June 29, 2019
After a long and valiant battle with Cystic Fibrosis, Mark William Hubenette age 47 years passed away in the loving arms of his wife Kimberley Quan Hubenette, DDS with his faithful dog Rosco by his side on June 29, 2019. In addition to Kim, Mark is survived by his parents, William Hubenette and Patricia (Tish) Dickey of Kenwood; his brothers, Robert (Shelly) Hubenette of Santa Rosa and Kevin (Laura) Shrout of Palatine, IL; his nephews, Spencer and Carson Hubenette of Santa Rosa, Emily, Alex and Ben Shrout of Palatine, IL; his father-in-law, Dr. William Quan, mother-in-law, Anna Quan (deceased); his brothers-in-law; Derek Quan (Isela) and Greg Quan; his nephew, William, and his nieces, Victoria, Diana, and Chloe of Southern CA. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dr. Lloyd Dickey, Marion Dickey, Hubert Hubenette, and Frances Hubenette.
" The Regulators" as he fondly referred to them, Todd Brown, Eric Fok, and Tim Talbert were his three best college friends who were a source of constant support throughout the many years during good, and difficult times. Regardless of where they were in the world, their devotion to him never wavered, even up until his last day when they continued to video conference to maintain their ties.
Mark was born in Santa Rosa and grew up in Kenwood and Pebble Beach. He attended Kenwood School, Pacific Grove Middle School, Slater Middle School, Montgomery High School, and Sacramento State University receiving a BS in Recreational Administration. His education was interrupted in 1997 when he received a double-lung transplant at Stanford Hospital. Statistically, with only 200 lung transplants performed in the entire US annually, Mark's tenacity helped him to beat the odds of surviving for 21 years and 5 months.
Mark worked as a Park Ranger at Lake Berryessa, Disaster Assessment Inspector for FEMA, and was active in the family construction business. Most recently, (2011-2019), he was an active member and volunteer for the Sonoma County Search and Rescue Team, a wildlife tracker, and HAM Radio Certifications.
Mark shared his passion for all things "outdoors" with his soul mate Kimberly. They loved to camp, ride quads, the Razor, and motorcycle through the desert and the Rubicon. The couple's favorite vacations included RV road trips, travel to Hawaii, cruises to Mexico, the Caribbean, and through the Panama Canal. Anyone who knew Mark, knew that his pride and joy was working on his Bronco. Mark could fix anything. If he did not know how, he learned and persevered until he could do it. He was meticulous and exacting. A true LEO personality Mark possessed honor and integrity, the hallmark of a man who always strove to do the right thing. Mark cared especially for his beloved dogs throughout the years, (Gemini, Buster, Jake, and most recently, Loki and Rosco).
Mark loved many and is irreplaceable. He was thoughtful, and the best gift giver according to his nephews and nieces. He was kind and loved all animals. He had a quick wit and a great smile that he continued to have even in his last days.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at The Quail Inn at Oakmont Golf Club located at 7025 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95409. In lieu of flowers, The Hubenette Family is requesting to please consider these charities in honor of Mark: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northern California 235 Montgomery Street, Suite 724 San Francisco, CA 94104 or Pets'Lifeline 19686 8th Street East, Sonoma, CA 95476. (Please indicate "In Memory of Mark Hubenette"). Donors can also make an on-line contribution by checking the box "In Memory Of"
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: https://fightcf.cff.org/site/Donation2?1761.donation=form1&df_id=1761
Pets Life Line of Sonoma: https://www.petslifeline.org/memorial-donation-form
The Hubenette Family also encourages registering as an organ donor, so others will have the opportunity for a second gift of life.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from July 14 to July 19, 2019