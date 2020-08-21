Mary Agnes Burris

Mary Agnes Burris was born on April 15, 1927, in Stillwater, Minnesota. An only child, Mary lost her mother at a young age and was raised in Stillwater by relatives. As a young adult, she visited friends in California and fell in love with the Bay Area, and she moved to San Francisco in the late 1950s. Mary lived in Little Italy and developed an affinity for all things Italian; she loved Italian food, especially when preparing it in her own kitchen. She also loved the opera and became a patron of the San Francisco Opera, which she attended regularly throughout her life, and was also a member of the Sonoma County Chapter of the San Francisco Opera Guild. Mary was a keen fan of jazz music as well and was a regular at the North Beach Washington Square Bar and Grill "The Washbag," a popular jazz venue. She treasured her acquaintances with musicians Cleo Laine and John Dankworth. Mary bought her home in Sonoma in 1970, where she's lived for the last 50 years. During her time in Sonoma, Mary became involved in the American Kennel Club show circuit, where she competed and won awards with her Lhasa Apso dogs. She was also involved in her local Catholic Church, St. Leo's, and was a member of the church's chapter of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Mary died peacefully on August 7, 2020, at Sonoma Valley Hospital, where she was cared for by the wonderful staff of the Valley of The Moon. She is survived by her beloved Lhasa Apso, Mimi. Mary will be remembered for her sharp wit and humor, and for her laughter and generosity, by her many lifelong friends.

Due to Covid, a celebration of Mary's life is postponed. Please consider a donation to Pets Lifeline, F.I.S.H. (Friends in Sonoma Helping) or S.O.S. (Sonoma Overnight Services).



