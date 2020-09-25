Mary Farrell

December 20, 1935 - July 18, 2020

Mary Lennon Farrell was born in San Francisco, CA on December 30, 1935. She was the beloved only child of Leo C Lennon and Agnes Mary Lennon nee O'Brien. Mary obtained her MSW from Catholic University and worked for Catholic Charities. Mary met Roger Farrell on a blind date, and in 1962, Mary and Roger married at St. Vincent de Paul Church in San Francisco. It was a marriage that lasted almost 50 years and resulted in five children and three grandchildren.

In August of 1964, Mary and Roger moved their growing family to Sonoma. Mary actively participated in her new community, hosting house parties for Catholic Social Service, serving as room mom, soccer mom and volunteering on several different boards. Mary had a full life in Sonoma, from playing trivia at Murphy's Irish Pub, to volunteering at FISH for 40+ years, enjoying Jazz with the Sonoma Jazz Society, and seeing plays and concerts at the Sonoma Community Center. Mary loved Christmases with friends and family, the Fourth of July in Sonoma and time with family.

Surrounded by her loving children, Mary left us on July 18, 2020. Mary is survived by her five children, Molly, Hutch (Keri), Deirdre, Joshua (Kirsten) and Justin Farrell, as well as three grandchildren, Nena (Grant Robertson), Julia and Jackson Farrell. She is also survived by her cousin, Daniel J Lennon and his children Eileen and Dan Lennon, as well as many nieces and nephews from the Farrell and Lennon sides of the family. She loved spending time with so many of you in the last few years.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the North Bay. We will hold a celebration of life for Mary in mid 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to FISH, Hospice of the North Bay or Friends of Turkana mission.



