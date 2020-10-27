Mary Maynard Horiuchi

August 8, 1925 - May 8, 2020

Mary Maynard Horiuchi (Cooke), 94, of Sonoma California, died peacefully in West Hills, California on May 8, 2020. Her husband of over 60 years, Lucius, was by her side.

Maynard (as she was always called) was born in Vallejo, California and raised all over the world, living with her family (including her father, Admiral Charles M. Cooke) in Cuba, Hawaii, China, and Newport Beach. However, she always considered her parents' 300 acre ranch off Lovall Valley Road to be her home.

She attended school in Sonoma Valley when her family lived in the area, and graduated from Santa Rosa Jr. College. Afterwards, she became a senior reports officer at the Central Intelligence Agency, and was stationed in Japan, where she met her husband, a Japanese-American officer in the US Foreign Service.

At work, she was known as a brilliant and innovative analyst. She retired from her position before the birth of her son in 1962, but remained close with many colleagues. After retirement, she lived in Manila, Washington, DC, and Kobe, Japan.

Upon her husband's retirement, she supervised the design and construction of a home on her Sonoma property, and lived there from 1985 to 2017.

She loved to sing in her evocative coloratura soprano, and was a proud member of the Sonoma Valley Chorale for many years. She was also a voracious reader of poetry, British history, literature, and science fiction.

She loved nothing more than sitting on the deck of her home in the Sonoma hills and watching the sunset, often reciting a verse from Psalms 121: "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help."

After the October 2017 fires, which damaged their property on Admiral Cooke Lane, Maynard and her husband moved to West Hills, to be closer to their son and grandchildren.

Maynard is survived by her husband, Lucius Horiuchi; her son, Brian Horiuchi; her devoted daughter-in-law, Rowan Maness; and her beloved grandchildren Ottilie, Cosima, and Lucius Makepeace Horiuchi.



