MaryEllen Ronzello Feola
May 17, 1963 - August 10, 2019
MaryEllen was born in Bristol, CT, May 17, 1963 to William and Dolores Ronzello. She graduated from Bristol/Eastern High School and attended several years of Community College. MaryEllen had a 30+-year career in the insurance industry, beginning with Travelers Insurance in CT. It was her job that led her to California in September 1989 and her home in Sonoma. She concluded her carrier as a Regional Vice President with Wells Fargo Insurance Services (now USI Insurance). Among her many professional accomplishments over the years, MaryEllen was particularly proud of having attained the faculty designation from WELCOA Society, promoting healthy lifestyles in the workplace.
When not at work, MaryEllen and her husband, Michael, enjoyed hiking the surrounding area, developing an appreciation for wine, and sharing meals with friends. MaryEllen was best known for her booming, joy-filled laugh that could be heard from another room, her devotion to her husband, opening her home to cook for friends and family.
Loved ones surviving her passing are her husband, Michael Feola of Sonoma CA, her sister Joanne Ronzello (spouse Stefania Paciello), uncle Jack Mastrobatista and aunt Antionette Chiarello, all of Bristol CT, and numerous cousins.
A celebration of MaryEllen's life will be held at the First Congregational Church at 252 W. Spain Street, Sonoma CA, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019