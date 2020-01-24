|
|
Michael John "Jack" Nugent, III
Beloved son, Michael John "Jack" Nugent, III, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. He was 22.
Born December 17, 1997 in Sonoma, California and raised to manhood among the oak strewn hills and family vineyard, Jack shared the joy of his heart, mind and spirit with all he encountered. A graduate of the The Presentation School and Justin-Siena High School, he was a gifted student-athlete who inherited his grandfather's baseball talent and his father's will to compete in capturing the high school football state championship. Jack thrived in the great outdoors; be it exploring the hills and vales of Sonoma, hunting and fishing in the wilds of Montana's Beartooth Mountains, or pre-dawn duck hunting with family and friends. Jack, a true gentleman, a man of the West, became one with its nature.
Montana was a place of special significance in Jack's short but rich life. Idyllic summers spent on his mother's family ranch inspired him to return to those roots enrolling in Montana State University, joining his grandfather's and uncles' brotherhood in Sigma Chi fraternity. Jack is remembered for his gift of communication—both eloquent and persuasive in his speech and writing—and those talents led him to study political science. He was active in his communities, canvassing Sonoma to support the latest hospital campaign and a Montana senatorial campaign. Most recently, Jack transferred to Oregon State University to finish his degree.
Loving, sincere, and generous, Jack's passion and presence are deeply missed.
Jack is survived by his parents, Therese and Michael Nugent, sister and brother-in-law Trish and Bronson Lingamfelter, sisters Madigan Nugent and Maggie Nugent, nephews Wells and Ames Lingamfelter, and more than 40 aunts, uncles and cousins. An eternal chain of friends loved him dearly. Grandparents Beverly and Russell Clark, Ann and Michael Nugent, and nephew Baxton Lingamfelter predeceased Jack.
A Memorial Mass will be said at St. Francis Solano Church in Sonoma on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m. The family welcomes you to a reception thereafter at the Sonoma Golf Club.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020