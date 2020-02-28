|
Michael Joseph Wilson
Michael Joseph Wilson passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 with his niece, Tracy Segalas, and long-time friend, Roger Rhoten, at his side.
Michael was born on July 9, 1939, to Joseph and Genevieve Wilson in Hollywood, California. At the age of 13 he came to the Sonoma Developmental Center, where he was a resident until 1979. He then moved out into the community, living with Vivian and Gil Rapiz for 22 years.
Michael loved people. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed old cowboy films about which he was quite an expert. A devout Catholic, he attended St. Frances Solano Church in Sonoma. The public library and the Sebastiani Theatre were two of his favorite places. Michael was very proud of being independent and was known throughout the Valley. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by many friends, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated for Michael Wilson at St. Francis Solano Church in Sonoma, 469 Third Street West, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at the Sebastiani Theatre on Saturday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020