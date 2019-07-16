|
Michael Keith Neighbors
Michael Keith Neighbors, 66, died unexpectedly at his home in Sonoma on July 8, 2019. Mike was born to Josephine (Castorena) and Keith Neighbors on January 18, 1953 in Honolulu and spent his childhood on American naval bases in Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, Panama and Maryland, separated by stints in his mother's hometown of Sonoma. He came to live in Sonoma permanently during his teenage years, and graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1971. He graduated from Sonoma State University in 1980 with a degree in political science and entered the United States Navy in 1981, where, like his father, he was a military linguist. He returned to Sonoma upon the end of his enlistment in 1985, where he worked for a time as a phlebotomist at the office of Drs. Campbell and Verducci before becoming a psychiatric technician at Sonoma Developmental Center, where he worked until his retirement. Mike is survived by his wife Rosa Alfaro of Rio Vista, mother and step-father Josephine and Donald Long of Sonoma, father and step-mother Keith and Kazuko Neighbors of Prague, Oklahoma, son Michael Timothy Neighbors of Glen Ellen, sister Cynthia Neighbors of San Francisco, brother Tadao Neighbors of Japan, nephew Adrian Neighbors of Sonoma and niece Jackie Hollis of Hayward, as well as a large extended family.
No services are currently planned.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on July 16, 2019