Michael Kenneth Weitenhagen passed away 25-April-2020 at Skyridge Hospital in Lonetree, CO. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Mike was born 14-April-1945 in West Union, IA. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy as a radio operator, assigned to the USS Coucal (ASR-8). While serving in the Navy, he did two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged 1969.

After beginning a new job with the Pacific Telephone Company, Mike met Debbie Weber on a blind date. They were married in December 1970.

They settled in Sonoma, CA where they raised their two children, Matthew and Laura. While in Sonoma, Mike was a volunteer fireman with Valley of the Moon Fire Department and retired from Shell-Vista Fire Department in 1996. Mike and Deb moved to Folsom, CA where, in 2001, he retired from the Phone Company. They moved to Moreno Valley, CA until Deb's retirement in 2007. Mike and Deb have been living in Castle Rock, CO since 2011 to be closer to family.

Mike was involved in many community activities after retirement. He was a volunteer with the Community Emergency Response Team in Moreno Valley supporting FEMA. Mike also volunteered with the cancer society in Moreno Valley. He continued to volunteer in Castle Rock, driving cancer patients to appointments and was a grief share leader at Faith Lutheran Church. Mike and Deb enjoyed walking numerous cancer research fun-runs and fund-raisers.

Mike was interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on 9-October-2020.

Mike is survived by wife Debbie, son Matthew, and daughter Laura. He has three grandchildren, Madelyn and Timothy (Matthew), and Ainsley (Laura). His sister Pat Flittie resides in Sioux Falls, SD along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family throughout the country.



