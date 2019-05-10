|
|
Michael Louis Ligouri
July 3, 1961 - May 5, 2019
Mike was known to his friends and family as 'Mikey Lou' or just 'Lou'. Mike passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born in San Francisco and moved to Sonoma before he could throw a baseball. Mike enjoyed a healthy youth playing Little League Baseball, his favorite pastime. Mike could hit a ball 'a county mile'. He was a1979 graduate of Sonoma Valley High.
At an early age, Mike developed a keen ability and aptitude to remember stats about his favorite players and teams, especially the Giants, A's, Warriors and Niners.
Mike's love affair with the SF Giants was shared with his closest friends who were willing to make the trek to The Stick or AT&T Park. He always had a game on the radio or the TV.
The S.F. Giants have lost one die hard Giants Fan, but have gained a few new fans along the way thanks to Mikey's infectious love of the Giants and willingness to introduce the game to those that were unfamiliar.
Mike loved to cook, eat and barbeque. Tailgating was one of his favorite things to do. Mike appreciated the old time Rock and Roll songs and anything Motown. More than anything, Mike loved his friends.
Mike is survived by his two sisters Lynn (Anthony) and Janet. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Ellie and Robert, and older brother Steve.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: Sonoma Valley Little League, PO Box 318, Sonoma, CA 95476 or SF Junior Giants, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107.
Vigil Service will be held at Duggan's Mission Chapel in Sonoma on May 18th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on May 10, 2019