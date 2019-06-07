|
|
Michele Gegner
Michele passed away after a brief and courageous battle with liver disease. She was born and raised in Fresno, CA, with three brothers and two sisters. After moving to Sonoma in 1988, she met her boyfriend Tom Gegner whom she married and had her only son with. She loved her son, Samuel Gegner, with all heart and he was the light of her life. Post-divorce, she maintained her incredible zest for life and never took no for an answer. An incredible woman who only brought joy and smiles to whoever she encountered, she loved spending time venturing to beautiful locations and enjoying the beauty life had to offer. She had the voice of an angel, and never hesitated to share it with the world. Karaoke and dancing were some of her favorite pastimes, and she was a fierce Scrabble player. She had an intelligence and elegance that showed in her style, the way she dressed, and how she carried herself always. She may have only been a little taller than 5', but she stood tall in life and for all the things she loved.
Three years ago, she met the love of her life, Klaus Miltenberger. They were like two peas in a pod. Whether it was traveling to beautiful locations, cooking together, or just going out on the town, the two never failed to make each other laugh every step of the way. Her favorite thing to do was cook with him and make him watch old B&W movies with her. After Michele met Klaus, her whole outlook on live had been renewed, and the last three years of her life had been some of the best she'd ever had. A beautiful soul who was taken from this world too soon, her love, laughter, and presence that could light up a room will forever be missed.
Her memorial service will be held at Jack London State Park on June 22nd at noon.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from June 7 to June 14, 2019