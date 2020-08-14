1/1
Michele Leigh Magliulo
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele Leigh Magliulo
January 1, 1955 - August 2, 2020
Michele Magliulo, 65, of Novato, CA passed away on August 2nd, 2020, at her home in Novato.
Michele was born January 1, 1955 in San Francisco, CA, the daughter of Marilyn and Lou Magliulo. She was preceded in death by her father, Lou Magliulo.
Michele is survived by her sister, Lori Magliulo, her brothers Lou and Michael Magliulo, her faithful companion Jonsie, and her loving mother, Marilyn Magliulo. Michele graduated from San Marin High School in Novato.
Worked at San Rafael Joes, was part owner of Magliulo's Restaurant, and was the owner of Casey's Place dog grooming in Sonoma.
Please remember Michele with a donation to a pet charity organization in her name. Due to COVID-19 a memorial will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Mission Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved