Michele Leigh MagliuloJanuary 1, 1955 - August 2, 2020Michele Magliulo, 65, of Novato, CA passed away on August 2nd, 2020, at her home in Novato.Michele was born January 1, 1955 in San Francisco, CA, the daughter of Marilyn and Lou Magliulo. She was preceded in death by her father, Lou Magliulo.Michele is survived by her sister, Lori Magliulo, her brothers Lou and Michael Magliulo, her faithful companion Jonsie, and her loving mother, Marilyn Magliulo. Michele graduated from San Marin High School in Novato.Worked at San Rafael Joes, was part owner of Magliulo's Restaurant, and was the owner of Casey's Place dog grooming in Sonoma.Please remember Michele with a donation to a pet charity organization in her name. Due to COVID-19 a memorial will be planned at a later date.