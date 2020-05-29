Moni Raiff

May 11, 1965 - May 5, 2020

Moni Renee Raiff, 54, of Anderson, MO left her mortal existence unexpectedly on May 5, 2020.

Moni was born to Don Raiff and Laura Marie Raiff (Lance) of Bay Area, California and Oklahoma, respectively, on May 11, 1965 in Sonoma, California.

Many fond childhood memories were made in Sonoma, where she spent summers with family at a lakeside property. There she learned how to water ski at the age of five, and by the time she was seven years old she could slalom ski very well.

She loved animals of all kinds and was an advocate for cats big and small. Her love for children was a special gift.

Moni was a strong woman who could do anything she put her heart to. She studied Sociology at Missouri Southern State University, and was a big rig driver for a short time out of Joplin, MO.

Other places of residence include various towns in California, Nevada, Oregon and finally Missouri.

Moni was preceded in death by her parents and her sweet daughter Marissa Nicole. Survivors include her half-sister, Cynthia Lee Shaffer and son, Sebastian Michael.

Viewing Friday, June 5, 2020, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., at Walton's Colonial Mortuary. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020, at Janesville Cemetery.

Moni will be laid to rest near her parents and daughter.



