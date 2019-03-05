|
|
Nancy Ann Griffin
Nancy Ann Griffin passed away at her Sonoma, CA home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Nancy was born in Chicago, IL on December 23rd, 1947 to Muriel and Philip Griffin. As a young child, her parents and younger sister Pat moved to Euclid, OH. Nancy graduated from Villa Angela High school and upon entering college took the first of many steps towards a life of service dedicated to helping others. She joined the order of the Glenmary Sisters, a small community of Catholic Sisters dedicated to helping poor communities.
After graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Social Work, Nancy decided not to take her final vows. Although she left the order, she continued to serve those less fortunate as a community activist in the inner city. She often told a story that when living in the inner city they turned up the music to drown out the sounds of the rats in the building. Nancy then moved on to become a social worker at the Cincinnati Children's home.
Along with her parents and daughter, Nancy moved west to Sonoma, CA in 1980. She first worked in the local wine industry and human resources, but then returned to pursuing her devotion to service and became a social worker at two local convalescent hospitals. Prior to retirement, she enjoyed living, working and spending time with her friends in the community of Seven Flags.
Nancy was passionate about traveling and always had her next trip planned upon returning from her last. She was a loving grandmother devoted to her granddaughter. She had an infectious laugh and was a genuine, kind-hearted soul.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nicole Bilotto, granddaughter Scarlett Chierici, and sister, Pat Valone.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life mass will be held in Nancy's honor on Friday, March 8th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Solano Church, 469 3rd St. W Sonoma, CA.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019