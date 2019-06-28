|
Nathaniel Lord Huggins
December 11, 1950 - June 20, 2019
Nat was born in Los Angeles, California to Frank and Helen Huggins. The family moved to San Francisco the following year, and three more children followed. A teenager of the '60s, Nat embraced the hippie culture wholeheartedly, but maintained a spiritual soul. A talented artist, cartoonist, guitar player, songwriter, dancer, and car buff, he made a living as a house painter with an amazing knack for choosing colors. After the birth of his daughter Allison, the family moved to Sonoma where Nat worked at the Sonoma Mission Inn, retiring in 2015. A single parent, Nat was a devoted father to Allison, even rewriting the words to Bob Marley's "Jammin' to "Me jammies" as a bedtime lullaby. When grandson Jovani came along, nothing better fueled Nat's playful side. Many Lego and other Jovani-Grandpa projects filled Nat's house. Those who knew Nat will remember his robust laugh, passionate temperament, and colorful language. He could be a royal pain, but you always forgave him. Choosing his own path with his health, he passed quickly and quietly with his family by his side. Nat is survived by his daughter Allison, grandson Jovani, siblings Charlotte, Anne and Jonathan and wife Brenda, nephew Jordan, niece Jade, niece Kristal and her husband Jason, niece Breanna and her husband Craig, Breanna's children Ash, Keira and Hunter and step-father Dick.
Nat's family and friends are invited to a cheeseburger and beer party in Nat's honor on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 1-4. Contact [email protected] for details.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on June 28, 2019