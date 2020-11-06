Dr. Newell Ray Whitesides

Dr. Newell Ray Whitesides passed away on October 13th, 2020 at the age of 92. He was married to his sweetheart Lila Rae Whitesides for 65 years. Lila passed away in 2014. They had one son, Alan Whitesides who passed away June of 2020 and are survived by three daughters – Susan Whitesides, Carol Lytle and June Whitesides. Newell and Lila had 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren as well as step-grandchildren. They were lovingly cared for in their later years by daughter-in-law Susan Love. Newell loved Sonoma Valley and started his dental practice in Boyes Hot Springs in 1954. He was a very active member of the Sonoma Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Newell loved the outdoors – hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking and horseback riding. His kind and loving disposition will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



