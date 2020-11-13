Nicholas Edwin Weeks

Nicholas Edwin Weeks was born in rural Western New York State on October 8, 1941 in to a family of artists, conservationists and hard-workers. He died at his home in Sonoma, California on September 28, 2020.

In 1963, the day after Nick graduated from Syracuse University, College of Forestry, with a major in landscape architecture, his life of adventures began. He set off alone in his 1957 gas-guzzling Pontiac Star Chief to drive across country for his first job with the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Division of Beaches and Parks in Santa Barbara where he developed design plans for new parks in Southern California. This was followed by work at CalTrans; he was on the team that designed the Scenic Route designation on California highways—including the poppy sign that marks this route.

Nick's final career move was to the National Park Service from which he retired after 32 years of planning, creating and developing projects as varied as new land studies which created Pinnacles National Park and Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area and resulted in Mineral King becoming part of Sequoia National Park. He had been tasked, while at the Regional office, to be the contact for Congressional proposal and inquiries related to adding or modifying lands or creating new units to NPS based on the criterion: Is it of National Significance?

For his last years with NPS, Nick was the landscape architect/environmental planner at Golden Gate National Recreation Area where he was on the Presidio transition team. He also became the cultural resource specialist and in 1995, he was awarded the Cultural Resource Award for his study of Sutro Heights Cultural Landscape.

Yet Nick's life was also lived between the lines: his historic travels around the world with a backpack and his earnings. He left New York for Europe, North Africa and the Middle East in 1967 and returned 13 months later. This included hitchhiking across the Sahara Desert from Alexandria, Egypt to Tangier, Morocco—because there was "no other way to go!" In 1970, he left San Francisco to travel in the other direction: from Hawaii to Southeast Asia, to a newly opened Burma, a bus ride on the Kyber Pass and, finally, home after another year of travel. Nick's passport from those years, with its accordion of pages and pages added for visas of each country he entered, is a family treasure as are the hundreds of slides he took to record his travels.

Nick never let his passport lapse; it was used often as he and his family drove throughout Europe in the summers his children were growing.

In the 1970s, Nick was Chair of the City of Sonoma Planning Commission and most recently helped manage the Valley of the Moon Historic Resource Survey which recorded the condition and changes to historic properties in the Valley. He also served on the Board of the Alliance for Cultural Landscape Preservations, an organization of planners and academics from Canada and the US.

Never idle, his retirement was spent fixing, organizing, reading and building. His interests were varied; he loved to support a point in conversation by finding a book to reference it. He was a fisherman, an avid map reader and a birder. He has passed his passion for birding on to his three granddaughters who can spot hawks and loons and hummingbirds wherever they go.

Nick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Anne, his son Nicholas, his daughter Lucia (Ryan) Dorsey and his 'girls' Caitlin, Briana and Keira. Also, his brother Will (Edie) and nephews Chris (Jami) and Kelsey (Melody).

To his family, who miss him everyday, Nick is off on another solo adventure.

Meet you there, Poppy.

Contributions in Nick's name can be sent to Cornell Lab of Ornithology/Sapsucker Woods Sanctuary, Ithaca, New York.



