Nilda Mulas
June 3, 1930 - January 16, 2020
Nilda Norma (Ricci) Mulas passed away at the age of eighty-nine in Sonoma, Ca on January 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born June 3, 1930 in Bay (now known as Bodega Bay), California. She was the daughter of Samuel and Clara (Prelli) Ricci. Nilda graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1949. She married Mitchel Mulas April 29th, 1950. Together they raised their four children on the family dairy farm where she resided until her passing.
Known to many who loved her as "Nonnie" or " Mrs. Chief", Nilda will forever be remembered for her quick wit, tell it like it is attitude, sense of humor and her beloved spaghetti sauce. Nilda was the consummate caregiver, advice counselor, motivator, hostess, ranch monitor and confidant. She welcomed everyone into her home and was a beloved Nonnie to many.
Nilda was extremely proud of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never missed a sporting event, performance, award ceremony, graduation or any special occasion. You could always count on her being there. Her grandchildren loved it when she picked them up from school; always right up front in the best parking spot, where she could say hello to everyone from her cherished yellow Cadillac.
Nilda was also often referred to as Mrs. Chief by the many who recognized her for all the support she gave to her husband Mitchel as Fire Chief. Nilda was one of the organizers of the Schell Vista Volunteer Fire Departments Women's Auxiliary and was mostly visible when serving Chili Beans at the Schell Vista Fireman's BBQ's.
Nilda was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mitchel Mulas, and is survived by her children Vickie Mulas and partner Dennis Pallo, Raymond Mulas and wife Janey Mulas, Carolyn DuBose and husband Les DuBose, Michael Mulas and wife Denise Mulas. Grandchildren Michael Medeiros and wife Adrianne Medeiros, Vince Medeiros, Anthony Mulas, Deondra Bondan and husband Michael Bondan, Danielle Mulas, and Michael Mulas. Great-Grandchildren Alyssa and Alexa Medeiros, Natalina and Grayson Bondan.
Private Internment with a Celebration of Life on March 31, 2020 at the Swiss Hotel from 11:30a.m.-3:00p.m.
Mom, Nonnie, Mrs. Chief will be forever loved and missed. Heaven and Earth will never be the same.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020