Nita Ann Seehuber
January 10, 1939 - November 23, 2020
Nita Ann Seehuber, 81, died at home in Sonoma on November 23, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1939 in Willits, CA, to Alfred R. Shelton and Helen M. Keller Shelton. Nita moved to Sonoma, CA at the age of 9 and graduated from Sonoma Valley High school in 1956. She married William Seehuber on Jul 28,1956 widowed after 54 years.
Nita is survived by her siblings: Donna Twohy, of Albuquerque, NM, Carol Giolitti, of Pleasant Hill, CA, and Steven Shelton, of Sonoma, CA; her children: William Seehuber, of Sonoma, CA, Mark Seehuber, of Suisun, CA, and Noreen Morris, of Beulah, ND; her grandchildren: Evan Seehuber, of Sonoma, CA, Mary Cameron, of Santa Rosa, CA, Gavin Duarte, of Olivehurst, CA, Brittany Garber, of Fernly, NV, and Adrienne Morris, of Beulah, ND. She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside inurnment on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sonoma Valley Cemetery, 425 East MacArthur Street, Sonoma, CA 95476. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be in effect. For more information, inquiries can be made to Duffy Conneely and Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 707.838.8883 or by visiting whcmortuary.com
.