Patricia Lee "Pat" Walker
Patricia Lee "Pat" Walker passed away on October 16, 2019. She was the loving wife, 52 years, of the late Teddy Walker. Although born in Chicago, she was a longtime resident of Sonoma Valley, attending Dunbar Elementary and graduating from Sonoma Valley High.
Pat worked at Romberg's Dairy and Sassarini Elementary School before joining the team at Longs/CVS, in 1985. Many customers became her friends and she enjoyed checking in with them as they visited the store; comforting, encouraging and celebrating life's milestones.
Raising succulents and Japanese maples became her hobby. As her skill at propagating grew, so did her collection.
She is survived by her son Russell Walker and her daughter Beverly Walker, grandkids: Lee Walker, Keith Tanner, Cole Tanner and Kendra Tanner and great-grandkids: Jonathon Walker and Andre Walker
Her Celebration of Life will be held November 23, 2019, 2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 18980 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Doors are open and everyone who knew her is welcome.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019