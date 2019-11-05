|
Patricia Malone
Patricia Malone, 94, of Sonoma CA passed away quietly on October 25, 2019 in Portland, OR, surrounded by family. Born in Reading PA, Pat raised her family in Los Altos, CA. The wife of a surgeon, they later moved to Sonoma in 1988 for retirement.
Pat was well known and loved around the community. She was an active civic volunteer and docent at the Sonoma Barracks as well as a member of the AAUW (American Assoc of University Women). A graduate of Stanford, she loved auditing courses at Sonoma State studying history and art. An accomplished pianist, Pat loved classical music and the opera. She is survived by her daughter, son and three grandchildren. We all miss you so much, Gramma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019