Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Sonoma Valley Community Church
181 Chase Street
Sonoma, CA
View Map

Patricia Mulford


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mulford Notice
Patricia Mulford
July 27, 1946 - February 11, 2020
Patricia Ann Mulford passed away on February 11, 2020 at Sonoma Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 73.
Pat attended school in Sonoma and one year in Switzerland. Became an flight attendant with Airlift International and owned and operated Napa Consignment Shop in Napa with her mother.
Preceded in death by her parents Martin and Penny Mulford, aunt and uncle Bob and Penelope Johnson. Her canine companions were a key part of her life.
Patty is survived by her son, Devon Engleman (Krista), grandchildren Taylor, Harden and Brianna, her life partner Richard Philipp, sisters Margaret Hage (Monk) and Georgia Herrick (Don) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Community Church, 181 Chase Street, Sonoma. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Mission Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -