Patricia Mulford
July 27, 1946 - February 11, 2020
Patricia Ann Mulford passed away on February 11, 2020 at Sonoma Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 73.
Pat attended school in Sonoma and one year in Switzerland. Became an flight attendant with Airlift International and owned and operated Napa Consignment Shop in Napa with her mother.
Preceded in death by her parents Martin and Penny Mulford, aunt and uncle Bob and Penelope Johnson. Her canine companions were a key part of her life.
Patty is survived by her son, Devon Engleman (Krista), grandchildren Taylor, Harden and Brianna, her life partner Richard Philipp, sisters Margaret Hage (Monk) and Georgia Herrick (Don) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Community Church, 181 Chase Street, Sonoma. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020