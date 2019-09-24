|
Patricia Ruth Burns
1925 - 2019
Patricia ("Pat") Burns passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, at the age of 94. She was at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born on July 31, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Margaret (Bert) Coyle. She married William J. Burns on Nov. 22, 1948. Together, they raised three children (Philip, Anna, and Megan) on the East Coast. When the children migrated to the Bay Area, Pat and Bill moved to Sonoma in 1984.
In Sonoma, Pat became a volunteer at Pet's Lifeline, where her humor, kindness, and nurturing heart made her many friends among the staff, volunteers, and grateful rescue animals. Over the years, several of those animals were lucky enough to find their forever home with her.
She was a consummate hostess and entertained with style and grace. Her home was often filled with friends and family for parties and holidays. There was always a place at the table for old and new friends to enjoy her warmth, hospitality, and the occasional irreverent joke. Her ready smile, warm hugs, and unconditional love will be sorely missed by all of those who knew her.
Moments after her passing, in a bright clear sky, a beautiful cloud trail drifted across the Harvest Moon. Pat loved to make a grand entrance, and we like to think she made a grand exit.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph Philip ("Phil") Coyle (Dottie); her niece, Parks Coyle, her children, Philip Burns (Fabiane), Anna Pope (Frank), and Megan Codington (Jim); her grandchildren, Nicholas Gast, Jennifer Pope Gogan, and Elizabeth Valero-Pope; and her three great-grandsons, Cullen Gogan, and Eliot and Nico Valero-Pope.
At her request, there will be no funeral service. A memorial mass will be said on Friday September 27 at 11:00 at Saint Francis of Solano on Third St. West, Sonoma. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at a location to be determined. Email Megan Codington at [email protected] to be updated on the location of Pat's Celebration of Life.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019