Patrick Kevin Hoy
1946 - 2019
Kevin Hoy, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away doing what he loved on a night dive in Cozumel, Mexico on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Kevin is survived by his wife Kathleen Hoy; brothers Tim and Peter; children Jim, Brad, Melissa, and Kristen; and nine grandchildren. He loved them all and was loved by all.
Kevin had a passion for life's adventures. He was a Master Scuba Diver who led groups exploring the world beneath the surface from California to Florida to Cozumel, Mexico where he had his final dives in beautiful warm water last week. He was a Harley-Davidson owner, a black belt in karate, a seasoned skier, and a good shot with a gun. He was a devout family man who loved watching his grandchildren's sports games at every opportunity.
Kevin attended the University of Syracuse where he was a proud member of the Lacrosse team and the SAE fraternity. He was an avid sports fan of the Orangemen, the San Francisco Giants, and the 49ers. Kevin worked as a bond trader in Chicago before leading sales for CEMEX in the Bay Area. Kevin and his wife Kathi retired to Sonoma in 2004, where he continued his involvement with numerous charitable organizations such as the Special Olympics, , Fawn Rescue and the Sonoma County Fire Department.
Kevin was a loving family-man, a great friend, and a person with a passion for the best this world has to offer. He will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be at held at the Trinity Episcopal Church at 1 p,m. on Saturday, March 16th. A reception will follow. The address is 275 East Spain Street, Sonoma, CA 95476. Festive attire and attitude is requested.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Fawn Rescue Sonoma County, P.O. Box 1622, Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019