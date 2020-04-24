|
Paul Joseph Crowley
1935 - 2020
Sonoma resident Paul Crowley passed away at home on the morning of April 19, 2020 at the age of 84. He had been in declining health for some time. Paul was a proud native of San Francisco, where he was in the first graduating class from Archbishop Riordan High School and lived in San Francisco and Marin before moving to Sonoma.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Zelich Crowley; children Debbie Crowley Ramirez (Steve Passanisi); Kathleen Crowley; James Crowley (Paige); and
Allison Crowley. Paul's grandchildren include: Michael Ramirez, Jason Ramirez, Christina Ramirez, Ryan Crowley, James Bilbao, and Erin Crowley plus seven great-grandchildren.
Paul was the son of Robert Henry Crowley, a San Francisco police officer, and homemaker Josephine Lydia Isola. He grew up in The City's close-knit Excelsior neighborhood and spent his boyhood summers with brother Robert and sister Evelyn in Sonoma County, especially at the Russian River.
A graduate of San Francisco State University (B.A., Education) Paul taught at St. Elizabeth High School, Oakland, and was an instructor at City College of San Francisco, where he taught photography, theater production and media arts, and served as City College's Art Director.
Paul was a talented photographer who chronicled many of the artists and events of San Francisco's "Summer of Love" and The City's burgeoning cultural and fine arts celebrations during the 1960s and 1970s. He served as a volunteer photographer and media tracker in for the AmericaOne 2000, America's Cup challenge, sponsored by the St. Francis Yacht Club.
Paul established himself as an innovative and award-winning producer and videographer in the late 1960s. In 1971 he founded his first commercial enterprise, Crowley + Associates/Media West, in San Francisco. Over the next twenty years his firm became one of The City's leading multi-media production firms, with a staff of one dozen professionals designing 30-40 productions annually for corporate clients in the food, beverage, consumer products, IT/data processing, healthcare/biotech, finance, travel and hospitality industries.
Paul's commercial designs earned Crowley + Associates three "Best of Show" awards and 14 "Awards of Excellence" from the Greater San Francisco Advertising Club's Showcase competition; an American Advertising Federation "Addy" award and a special Pacific Area Travel Association award for a consumer travel video shot on location in Asia; and a Silver Award from the Houston International Film Festival.
His background in three-dimensional arts and theater enabled Paul to make several forays into the fine arts world. He received several Rockefeller Foundation grants: enabling production of a show for the Gertrude Stein, "Four Americans in Paris" exhibit; Rockefeller's "Masterpieces of Primitive Art" collection; "African Textiles and Decorative Arts"; and several others. For the City of San Francisco's celebration of the bicentennial in 1976, Paul designed a multi-media presentation for the DeYoung Museum, entitled, "As We Were, As We Are." He won the San Francisco Foundation's prestigious Phelan Award in the Visual Arts for his photography used in the San Francisco Ballet's production of, "Genesis".
In 1997 Paul and wife Christine co-founded Trofie Productions, an international sales and marketing company specialized in creating and executing advertising campaigns at major North American airports and railroad terminals.
Paul was passionate about the San Francisco 49ers, followed by traveling the world together with Christine, chronicling details of each trip in photos and notebooks. During the 1980s until last year Paul played a fiery bocce game in the Marin and Sonoma Bocce Leagues. He was a noted oenophile who once told a gathering, with a grin, "Wine improves with age. I improve with wine!" Passionate about his collection of zinfandels and pinot noirs, Paul also was also fond of saying, "White wine is mouthwash for reds!"
Paul's family would like to express deep gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Hospice of Petaluma, and especially to the dedicated team of caregivers who assisted him through his end of life process, including: Isabel, Monica, Nora, Alexander, Ofelia, Edith, Vanessa, Carmen, Sue, Caryl and Bob.
At his request Paul's burial service will be private. A celebration of his life will be held when restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted and gatherings of family and friends are once again permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to Pets Lifeline, P.O. Box 341, Sonoma, CA 95476 https://petslifeline.org/ or to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952 https://www.nhpco.org/providers/hospice-of-petaluma/
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020