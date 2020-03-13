|
Penny Lee Bennett Robbins
March 14, 1948 - January 15, 2020
Penny Lee was born and raised in Sacramento, CA. In her early years she attended David Lubin Elementary where she met her lifelong friend Kathy Elzey and went on to Sutter Junior High School, later graduating from Sacramento High School. She moved to Marin County in the early '70s and one of her first jobs was working at the Lions Share, a popular music venue where Janis Joplin and The Grateful Dead would perform. She met her future husband, Michael Bush while working there and later moved to Sonoma County with him to raise their two children. She spent 20 plus years living in Sonoma working as a waitress, where she was loved by the community she served. She also worked as a counselor at Serenity Knolls Treatment Center for Alcoholics in West Marin. When her children were grown she moved to Paradise, California. As a lifelong lover of music, upon moving to Butte County she was able to fulfill her dream of becoming a DJ. Penny created and hosted a show called "The Truck Stop Special" on KZFR radio in Chico, California. She was an imaginary waitress on the show working in a diner serving up tunes to her audience. In November of 2018 she escaped the Camp Fire with her dog Smilita and fled to Sonoma. She spent the last year of life living in her former hometown with her son Austin. She passed away peacefully January 15th, 2020 age 71 at home surrounded by her children and close family members. She will be missed greatly and was adored by many. Penny is survived by her two children Austin and Amelia, her sister Twyla, her childhood friend Kathy, her dog Smilita, four grandchildren Mason, Kelsey, Trey and Gavin and eight nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Helen and Cecil Howard Bennett, her eldest sister Sheila and her youngest sister Janice.
A private family memorial and celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, March 14th, 2020, in Sonoma, CA.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020